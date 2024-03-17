Govt Removes AI Model Permit Requirement, Calls for Content Labelling

In a recent advisory on Artificial Intelligence technology, the government has eliminated the need for permits for untested AI models. However, the advisory underscores the importance of labelling AI-generated content. Issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the advisory fine-tunes compliance requirements in accordance with the IT Rules of 2021, replacing a previous advisory dated March 1, 2024.

The advisory highlights the negligence of IT firms and platforms in fulfilling due diligence obligations outlined in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. It mandates firms to label content generated using their AI software or platform and inform users about the potential fallibility or unreliability of the output. Moreover, it advises intermediaries to label content that could potentially be used as misinformation or deepfake, ensuring transparency about its origin.

Amidst controversies, such as Google’s AI platform’s response to queries about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken steps to regulate AI usage. The advisory, issued to intermediaries and platforms, warns of criminal action for non-compliance. Previously, entities were required to seek government approval before deploying under-trial or unreliable AI models, only doing so after labelling them to acknowledge their potential fallibility or unreliability.