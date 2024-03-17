Homemade Rasmalai Recipe: Delicious Dessert Delight

Here is a traditional Rasmalai recipe:

Ingredients:

1 liter of full-fat milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice or white vinegar

4 cups water

1 cup sugar

4 cups water

4-5 cardamom pods, crushed

A few strands of saffron (optional)

Chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios) for garnish

Instructions:

1. Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. Once it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and add lemon juice or vinegar slowly while stirring continuously. This will help the milk curdle. Keep stirring until the whey separates from the milk solids (paneer).

2. Turn off the heat and strain the curdled milk through a muslin cloth. Rinse the paneer under cold water to remove any traces of lemon juice or vinegar.

3. Gather the cloth ends and squeeze out excess water from the paneer. Hang the cloth for 30 minutes to drain any remaining water.

4. After 30 minutes, remove the paneer from the cloth and knead it well until it becomes smooth and free of any lumps. Divide the paneer into small equal-sized balls and flatten them slightly.

5. In a wide pan, add water, sugar, crushed cardamom pods, and saffron strands. Bring it to a boil.

6. Carefully slide the paneer balls into the boiling sugar syrup. Cover and cook for about 15-20 minutes on medium heat. The balls will double in size while cooking.

7. Once cooked, remove the paneer balls from the syrup and let them cool. Garnish with chopped nuts.

8. Serve the Rasmalai chilled, either by itself or with the sugar syrup.

Enjoy your homemade Rasmalai!