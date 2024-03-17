Honor to launch new tablet in India: Details

Mumbai: Honor is all set to launch a new tablet named ‘Honor Pad 9’ in India. The device was first unveiled at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February alongside the Honor MagicBook Pro 16. The company is yet to reveal the launch date of the upcoming tablet but it has created a microsite for the same on Amazon and also teased it via an X post (formerly Twitter).

The upcoming tablet will be available for sale via Amazon. The Indian variant of the pad will carry similar specifications to its global counterpart. Honor Pad 9 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM alongside an additional 8GB of vRAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet will run MagicOS 7.2.

It will feature a 12.1-inch display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness level. It will come with an ultra-thin design and have a metallic finish. Honor Pad 9 is also confirmed to come with eight speakers, bidirectional voice enhancement technology, and background noise cancellation.