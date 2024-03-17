Indian Navy MARCOS operation forces 35 Somali pirates to surrender

Indian Navy’s elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS), stationed aboard INS Kolkata, conducted a 40-hour operation on March 16, 2024, resulting in the surrender of 35 pirates and the safe rescue of 17 crew members from a pirate vessel, all accomplished without any casualties.

The operation commenced when INS Kolkata intercepted the Pirate Ship Ruen, located approximately 1400 nautical miles from the Indian Coast. Utilizing strategic measures, supported by INS Subhadra, HALE RPA, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS – PRAHARs air-dropped by C-17 aircraft, the pirate vessel was compelled to halt.

Following the interception, the vessel underwent a thorough inspection to ensure compliance with maritime regulations and to detect any illegal arms, ammunition, or contraband. Despite warnings from the marine commandos, the pirates refused to surrender, prompting the commandos to take action.

The pirate vessel, serving as a base for piracy operations in the vicinity, harbored 35 pirates from various nationalities, along with 16 crew members. The successful operation by the Indian Navy’s MARCOS underscores their commitment to maritime security and combating piracy in the region.