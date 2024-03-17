Infinix to launch Note 40 5G series in India soon: Details

Mumbai: Infinix Note 40 5G series is set to launch globally on March 18. The company has not yet confirmed the models that will be unveiled in the lineup. The company confirmed that the Infinix Note 40 5G series will launch in India soon. However, the company did not reveal any details on the launch timeline or the models that will launch in India.

The company has also released a YouTube teaser where a handset can be seen in glittering golden finish with a rectangular camera unit at the back. The company also teased ‘AI Active Halo Lighting’ in the YouTube video. The series will be the first in India to offer this feature.

Also Read: Lava O2 specifications revealed: Details

According to the company, the Active Halo is a feature supported by AI that integrates voice commands and lighting effects. It can be used for various purposes such as matching incoming calls, notifications, charging, gaming, and music playback. Additionally, it can interact with the ‘Hi Folax’ voice assistant. Users can customize the ‘Active Halo’ command by using the wake phrase ‘Hi Folax’.

This feature has three lighting effects – Lively, Rhythmic, and AI -which can be customised according to the user’s preferences. The Lively animation can be used to display certain notifications, the Rhythmic pattern can be used to synchronise with music playback, and the AI effect can be used to indicate incoming calls through varying light patterns.