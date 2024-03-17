IPL 2024: Check out list of Indian language commentators here

The commentary lineup for IPL 2024 promises a blend of familiar faces and regional voices, offering viewers a diverse and engaging experience. Renowned names like Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, and Murali Karthik are set to return to the commentary box, adding their expertise and insights to the T20 extravaganza. However, for fans preferring commentary in Indian languages, a new lineup takes center stage. Cricket stalwarts such as Mithali Raj, Ashoke Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan will be among those delivering commentary in Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, and other regional languages, catering to a wider audience base.

As IPL 2024 kicks off, viewers can anticipate a multilingual commentary experience, with seasoned cricketers and experts offering their perspectives in various Indian languages. This move not only enhances accessibility for regional viewers but also enriches the overall commentary landscape, reflecting the diverse linguistic and cultural tapestry of the country.

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Vinay Kumar, Gundappa Viswanath, Jagadeesh Suchith, NC Aiyappa, Pavan Deshpande, Akhil Balachandra, GK Anil Kumar, Sumesh Goni, Shashank Suresh, Roopesh Shetty, Kiran Srinivas, Madhu Mailankody.

Marathi: Paul Valathy, Aditya Tare, Nilesh Natu, Prasad Kshirsagar, Sunil Vaidya.

Bangla: Ashoke Dinda, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Gautam Bhattacharya, Sanjay Banerjee, Argha Bhattacharya.

Tamil: Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Subramaniam Badrinath, Lakshmipathi Balaji, Murali Vijay, Murugan Ashwin, N Jagadeesan, Muthuraman R, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Vishnu Hariharan, Yo Mahesh, KV Sathyanarayanan, Thirush Kamini, Sastika Rajendran, RJ Balaji, Gobinath

Malayalam: S Sreesanth, Tinu Yohannan, Shiyas Mohammad, Vishnu Hariharan, CM Deepak.

Gujarati: Nayan Mongia, Manan Desai, Akash Trivedi, Kirat Samani, Shailendrasinh Jadeja.

Telugu: Ambati Rayudu, Mithali Raj, MSK Prasad, Venugopal Rao, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna D, Gnaneshwara Rao, Rakesh Deva Reddy, Daniel Manohar, Ravi Rakle, Sasikanth Avulapalli, M Anand Sri Krishna, Vindhya Medapati, Geeta Bhagat.

Hindi: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Varun Aaron, Mithali Raj, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Imran Tahir, Wasim Jaffer, Gurkeerat Mann, Unmukt Chand, Vivek Razdan, Rajat Bhatia, Raman Bhanot, Deep Dasgupta, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Jatin Sapru.