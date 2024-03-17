Know harmful effects of smoking on reproductive health

There are several harmful effects of smoking. It includes cancer, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), encompassing chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Smoking also impact on both male and female reproductive health.

Studies reveal that individuals with a history of smoking have a 14% risk of infertility compared to non-smokers. Moreover, those exposed to substantial levels of secondhand smoke experience an 18% higher likelihood of infertility. Additionally, for women, residing with a partner who smokes 20 or more cigarettes daily decreases the chances of conception by 34%.

Effects of smoking:

Erectile Difficulties: Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that damage blood vessels and hinder blood flow to the penis, often resulting in erectile dysfunction.

Reduced Sperm Count: Smoking has been correlated with decreased sperm count, as well as abnormalities in sperm motility and morphology.

Hormonal Imbalance: Smoking disrupts hormonal balance in men, including testosterone levels, which are integral to sperm production and overall sexual health.

Impaired Egg Count and Quality: Female smokers often exhibit a diminished ovarian reserve, characterized by fewer viable eggs for fertilization. Additionally, smoking can compromise egg quality.

Premature Menopause: Women who smoke are predisposed to experiencing early onset menopause.

Increased Risk of Ectopic Pregnancy: Smoking amplifies the risk of ectopic pregnancy, a perilous condition wherein the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, typically within the fallopian tubes.

Reduced Success Rates: Female smokers undergoing IVF often face reduced chances of conception and lower success rates compared to non-smokers.

Delayed Response to Ovarian Stimulation: Smoking can impede ovarian function and responsiveness to fertility medications, prolonging the IVF process and diminishing the likelihood of a favorable outcome.

Increased Risk of Pregnancy Complications: Pregnancies achieved through IVF in smokers are predisposed to a higher incidence of complications such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and neonatal health issues.

Complications Associated with Smoking and Sexual Health:

Sexual Dysfunction: Both male and female smokers are prone to sexual dysfunction, including diminished libido and difficulties with arousal and orgasm.

Infertility: Smoking exacerbates infertility issues in both sexes.

Increased Risk of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): Smoking heightens susceptibility to contracting STIs, including HIV.