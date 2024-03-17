Know signs of poor communication in a marriage

Communication is the foundation of a healthy relationship.In marriages, effective communication is paramount for building a strong and enduring bond between partners. Open communication fosters a sense of closeness, understanding, and trust.

Here are 10 signs that indicate communication issues in a marriage:

Distraction: Being distracted by internal thoughts instead of engaging in meaningful conversation with your partner can signal a communication issue in the marriage.

Continuous interruption: If you frequently interrupt your partner even before they finish speaking, it shows that you are not interested and trying to end the conversation as soon as possible.

Emotions: Instead of acknowledging your partner’s emotions, you might minimise their feelings. This can make them feel unheard and it may seem that you are not interested in understanding their feelings.

Defensiveness: Instead of genuinely listening and considering their point of view, some people become defensive and respond with criticism. This defensive behaviour blocks effective communication.

Forgetting about the important dates and details: Frequently forgetting important details shared by them indicates a lack of attentiveness and engagement.

Empathy: Struggling to put oneself in their partner’s shoes and misunderstanding their emotions can create a disconnect in the relationship.

Silent Treatment: It can seem that you are ignoring your partner, refusing to speak or engage which can lead to their feeling getting isolated and can make them feel rejected.

Disrespect: Disrespect in a relationship can take many forms, such as bad comments, rude behaviour, or crossing the boundaries.

Efforts in making plans: Neglecting to make plans or not involving your partner in decision-making can leave your partner feeling undervalued and unimportant.

Jumping to Solutions: Rather than actively listening and empathising, some individuals immediately jump to providing solutions or advice. This can make your partner feel unheard and invalidated.