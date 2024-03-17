Know silent symptoms of ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is a growth of cells that form in the ovaries. The cells can multiply rapidly and attack and destroy healthy body tissue. Ovarian cancer often goes undetected in its early stages. It can affect women of any age but is most commonly diagnosed in women over 50.

Age, family history of cancer, weight and lifestyle all increase the risk of ovarian cancer. Treatment is chemotherapy and surgery. Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer-related death in US women.

Dr Jyoti Mehta, MD Radiation and Clinical Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon shared 8 subtle signs of Ovarian cancer that women should be aware of:

Persistent abdominal bloating or swelling: Women may experience persistent bloating or swelling in the abdomen, often accompanied by a feeling of fullness or discomfort.

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly: Women may experience a loss of appetite or early satiety.

Pelvic or abdominal pain: Chronic pain in the pelvic or abdominal region, unrelated to menstruation or digestive issues.

Changes in bowel habits: Ovarian cancer can cause changes in bowel habits, such as constipation, diarrhoea, or increased urgency.

Frequent urination: Women may notice an increased need to urinate.

Unexplained weight loss or gain: Sudden and unexplained changes in weight, particularly significant weight loss.

Fatigue: Persistent fatigue or low energy levels.

Back pain: Ovarian cancer can cause discomfort in the lower back, often described as a dull ache or pressure.

Also Read: Know early warning signs of stroke

There are steps women can take to reduce their risk:

Maintain a healthy weight and exercise regularly.

Use oral contraceptives, which have been shown to decrease the risk of ovarian cancer.

Consider genetic counselling and testing if there is a family history of ovarian or breast cancer.

Attend regular gynecological check-ups and discuss any concerns with a healthcare provider.