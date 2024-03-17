Know top fantasies of married people in India

A survey conducted by a dating app has revealed the top fantasies of married people have in India.

‘Breaking the monotony in the bedroom can be a fun and exciting way of exploring your sexuality and deepening your connection with your partner. However, it is essential to establish boundaries and prioritize the well-being of everyone involved. It is up to each couple to decide what works best for them, whether it is exploring alternative sexual experiences or using new sex toys to add some excitement. Communication and mutual respect are key to any successful relationship,’ says Sybill Shidell, Country Manager, Gleeden India.

Top 5 fantasies of married people in India:

Exploring the wild side:

19% of male respondents and 18% of female respondents in the survey said they had fantasies about having several partners to enhance their sex lives. Surprisingly, Tier-2 city residents fantasize about having more than one sexual partner, with Guwahati receiving 26% of the vote, Ludhiana receiving 19%, and Jaipur receiving 18% of the vote. In Tier-1 cities Kolkata topped with 21%, Delhi coming in at 19%, Mumbai at 24%, and Bangalore at 16%.

A night of impulse: The survey portrays that 23% of males and 20% of females want to have a one night stand with a person different from their current partner. It further states that 31% from Kolkata, 24% from Delhi, 26% from Mumbai and 22% from Bangalore are up for the same. In Tier 2 cities Guwahati topped with 33% votes, 22% from Patna and 20% from Ahmedabad come up for the same.

The Art of Flirting: The survey states that 26% of males and 22% of females imagine themselves to flirt in real life but not with their current partner. Further it also states that 29% from Kolkata, 31% from Delhi, 27% from Mumbai and 26% from Bangalore come forward for the same. There are 33% votes from Guwahati, 28% from Patna and 23% from Ludhiana.

A click away: According to the survey, 31% of males and 24%of females fantasize about flirting virtually with someone but not their partner. Surprisingly, Tier 2 cities leave Tier 1 cities behind where they are, 29% from Kolkata, 34% from Delhi, 31% from Mumbai and 30% from Jaipur, 48% from Guwahati and 18% from Patna.

Fantasy or Reality: The final fantasy is having sex with the current partner while fantasizing about a renowned person. The survey justifies that 26% of males and 22% of females imagine themselves having sex with someone other than their current partner. Interestingly, from Tier 1 cities 28% from Kolkata, 29% from Mumbai and 26% from Bangalore whereas in Tier 2 cities its 30% from Jaipur, 35% from Guwahati and 25% from Indore.