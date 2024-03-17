Lava O2 specifications revealed: Details

Mumbai: Lava will soon launch its new smartphone named ‘O2’ in India. The upcoming Lava O2 has been teased by the company via its social media handle. It is also listed on Amazon.

The company’s teaser on X shows the handset in a green colourway with a dual rear camera setup located at the top left corner. The device also gets a small Lava logo on the bottom left corner of the back panel, likely in the matte finish.

The device will also come in Majestic Purple colour and the rear of the device will be made of AG Glass. Lava O2 will be powered by Unisoc T616 chip paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will run Android 13.0.

The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will feature a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera housed in hole-punch cutout. The device also features a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W USB Type-C charging support.