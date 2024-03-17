Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission launches ‘Know your Candidate app’

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a new mobile app for voters in the country. The app was launched to help voters know about candidates’ criminal backgrounds. The app named ‘Know Your Candidate (KYC)’ is available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The Election Commission also shared the QR code to download the app on its website.

‘We have come up with a new mobile application that will enable voters to find out if a candidate, who is bidding to represent them in the Lok Sabha, has a criminal background. The application is called ‘Know Your Candidate’ or ‘KYC’…The voters can also now check for themselves the assets and liabilities that candidates with criminal antecedents hold. All relevant information in this regard will be made available on this application,’ said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

‘Candidates with a criminal record are required to publish or make public this information in newspapers on television thrice. The parties giving tickets to such tainted candidates have to explain why they chose them over other, more deserving, claimants. They have to clearly state the basis of selection of a candidate with a criminal background,’ he added.

The Lok Sabha elections will take place across seven phases starting April 19 until June 1. The counting will take place on June 4. Assembly elections to four states–Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal and Sikkim–will also be held simultaneously in separate single phases. Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13 while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will poll in a single phase on April 19. Four-phase elections will take place in Odisha on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Bypolls for 26 Assembly seats will also be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.