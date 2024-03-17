Market capitalisation of 5 of top 10 firms drops Rs 2.23 lakh crore

Mumbai: The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) 5 of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 2,23,660 crore in the last week. Last week, BSE Sensex witnessed a decline of 1,475.96 points or 1.99%. The top losers were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Hindustan Unilever. Top gainers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and ITC.

The market capitalization of Reliance Industries eroded by Rs Rs 81,763.35 crore to Rs 19,19,595.15 crore. LIC’s market valuation tumbled by Rs 63,629.48 crore to Rs 5,84,967.41 crore, while State Bank of India witnessed a decline of Rs 50,111.7 crore to Rs 6,53,281.59 crore.

Also Read: Nissan launches the Ariya NISMO: Details

Similarly, Hindustan Unilever’s market capitalization dropped by Rs 21,792.46 crore to Rs 5,46,961.35 crore, and ICICI Bank’s fell by Rs 6,363.11 crore to Rs 7,57,218.19 crore.

The market valuation of TCS surged by Rs 38,858.26 crore to Rs 15,25,928.41 crore. Bharti Airtel added Rs 11,976.74 crore to its market capitalization, reaching Rs 6,89,425.18 crore. ITC’s valuation climbed by Rs 7,738.51 crore to Rs 5,23,660.08 crore, and Infosys saw an uptick of Rs 7,450.22 crore to Rs 6,78,571.56 crore.HDFC Bank’s market capitalization surged by Rs 4,443.9 crore to Rs 11,03,151.78 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position at the top of the chart of most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.