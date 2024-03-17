Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place at a latitude of 36.66 degrees and longitude of 71.43 degrees. Also, the depth at which the earthquake took place was 169 km.

Though there are no confirmed reports on the number of injured or deaths as of now.

Earlier on 13 March, an earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.