Morning exercises to lose arm fat

Here are some morning exercises you can incorporate into your routine to target and reduce arm fat:

1. Arm Circles: Stand straight with your arms extended to the sides. Make small circular motions with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles. Do this for 1-2 minutes in each direction.

2. Triceps Dips: Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair or bench with your hands gripping the edge beside your hips. Extend your legs in front of you. Lower your body by bending your elbows until they are at a 90-degree angle, then push back up. Aim for 10-15 repetitions.

3. Push-Ups: Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground, then push back up. Modify as needed by dropping to your knees. Do 2-3 sets of 10-15 reps.

4. Arm Raises: Hold a pair of light dumbbells in each hand. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides. Slowly lift the dumbbells straight out to the sides until they reach shoulder height, then lower them back down. Aim for 2-3 sets of 12-15 reps.

5. Bicep Curls: Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your arms extended down by your sides. Curl the weights towards your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower them back down with control. Do 2-3 sets of 10-12 reps.

6. Plank with Arm Raises: Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Lift one arm off the ground and extend it forward, then bring it back down. Alternate arms and aim for 10-12 reps on each side.

7. Tricep Kickbacks: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and hinge forward at the hips. Keep your upper arms close to your body as you extend your forearms behind you, then return to the starting position. Do 2-3 sets of 12-15 reps.

8. Jumping Jacks: Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump your feet out to the sides while simultaneously raising your arms overhead. Return to the starting position and repeat for 1-2 minutes.

9. Shoulder Presses: Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Press the weights straight up overhead until your arms are fully extended, then lower them back down. Aim for 2-3 sets of 10-12 reps.

10. Arm Stretching Exercises: After your workout, be sure to stretch your arms to improve flexibility and reduce muscle soreness. Focus on stretches that target the biceps, triceps, and shoulders, holding each stretch for 15-30 seconds.