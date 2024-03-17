New ECI app allows checking candidates’ criminal records

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new mobile application called ‘Know Your Candidate’ (KYC), allowing voters to verify if any Lok Sabha candidate in their constituency has a criminal history. This app, accessible on both Android and iOS platforms, aims to empower voters by providing them with crucial information about the candidates contesting elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar unveiled the app’s features, emphasizing its significance in aiding voters to make informed decisions. With ‘Know Your Candidate’ (KYC), voters can easily access details regarding a candidate’s criminal background, as well as their assets and liabilities. Kumar highlighted the importance of transparency in the electoral process, urging voters to utilize this tool to scrutinize candidates.

Additionally, Kumar emphasized that candidates with a criminal record must disclose this information publicly through newspapers and television channels three times. Parties nominating such candidates are obligated to justify their selection, clarifying why individuals with criminal backgrounds were chosen over other deserving candidates. The initiative seeks to promote accountability and transparency within the political sphere, ensuring voters have access to pertinent information before casting their votes.