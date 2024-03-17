NIA seizes four properties in Pune related to ISIS terror module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized four properties in Pune in connection with an ISIS terror module case, marking a step forward in its mission to disrupt the network of global terror organizations operating in India. These properties, located in the Kondhwa area, are linked to 11 individuals accused in the case, including three who are currently absconding. The properties were allegedly being used for activities related to the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), as well as training and planning for terror activities.

All 11 accused in the case have already been charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The attached properties are residential houses or flats associated with the accused individuals, including Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, and others. The case pertains to an ISIS conspiracy to carry out attacks in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other parts of India through activities such as IED fabrication, training workshops, reconnaissance of jungles, and fundraising through armed robberies and thefts.

The NIA’s actions reflect its ongoing efforts to dismantle ISIS modules across various states and prevent terrorist activities. Investigations into the conspiracy and activities of ISIS are ongoing, as the agency continues its mission to safeguard India’s interests and counter terrorism threats.