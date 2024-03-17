Nissan launches the Ariya NISMO: Details

Mumbai: Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer Nisan has launched its Ariya Nismo in Japan. The EV has been introduced with a price tag of 6,590,100 Yen (roughly Rs 36.6 lakh). The company has not shared or revealed plans for the India launch of the EV.

The model has been offered in two variants- B6 e-4ORCE and the B9 e-4ORCE. Both the trims are available in six different colours, including the exclusive Nismo Stealth Gray shade with a black finish roof. The company already started accepting bookings for the EV, while the sales period has been set for June 2024.

The B6 e-4ORCE has been powered by a 66 kWh battery setup, which generates a max power of 362. bhp and 560 Nm of torque. The top model B9 e-4ORCE, features a bigger battery pack of 91 kWh, which allows it to produce a max output of 429 bhp and a peak torque of 600 Nm.

The EV comes with LED light setup at both ends, exclusive bumpers, door moldings, rear spoilers, and a stylish design. The vehicle gets a premium blacked theme, complimented by some red accent on multiple areas such as seating, armrest, floor mat, and centre console among others. It is also equipped with a multi-functional steering wheel, featuring several control buttons. It also has a premium quality Bose sound system, ambient lighting, and multiple driving modes.