PM Modi and Chandrababu Naidu to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to headline the inaugural ‘Prajagalam’ rally, marking the first joint public appearance of NDA leaders in Andhra Pradesh in a decade. Scheduled for Sunday evening in Palnadu district, the event will feature the participation of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan, marking a significant political convergence ahead of the 2024 polls.

Named ‘Prajagalam,’ the rally symbolizes a collective effort to usher in a positive political transformation in Andhra Pradesh, as expressed by Janasena. With all three prominent leaders sharing the stage, the event underscores a unified front among NDA partners, rallying their supporters for the upcoming simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections slated for May 13.

The NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement, finalized during an extensive discussion at Naidu’s residence, allocates significant parliamentary and state seats to each constituent party. The collaborative spirit, emphasized by Naidu, Modi, and Kalyan, reflects a commitment to the state’s progress and development, echoing their collective vision for Andhra Pradesh’s future.