Rahul Gandhi to set up Mumbai campaign with massive rally

A grand rally is set to take place at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday, featuring prominent leaders from the opposition’s INDIA bloc. This rally coincides with the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which concluded in Mumbai the day before. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to lead a ‘Nyay Sankalp Padyatra’ from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan on Sunday morning, with leaders from the INDIA bloc, including DMK leader M K Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, expected to attend.

The mega rally, happening just a day after the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha election dates, will mark the commencement of the INDIA bloc’s campaign. Notably, Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Maharashtra comes at a challenging time for the party in the state, with key leaders defecting to the BJP and NCP. Despite these setbacks, Congress state chief Nana Patole expressed enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing the presence of INDIA bloc leaders to welcome Rahul Gandhi.

On the preceding day, Rahul Gandhi concluded his 63-day-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, paying respects to Dr B R Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi and reading the Preamble of the Constitution. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul reiterated the Congress’ commitment to a caste census and promised financial support for poor women if his party returns to power. The yatra, which began in Manipur and traversed through various regions, culminated in Mumbai with a public meeting in the Dharavi area.