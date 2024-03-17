Rawat’s Daughter-in-Law Resigns from Congress

Former Uttarakhand forest minister Harak Singh Rawat’s daughter-in-law, Anukriti Gusain, has resigned from the Congress citing personal reasons. In her letter to the state Congress president on Saturday, Gusain expressed her decision to step down from the party’s primary membership due to personal considerations. Gusain, a former beauty pageant winner who contested the 2022 assembly polls from Lansdowne constituency on a Congress ticket, cited personal reasons for her resignation.

Gusain’s resignation comes amidst the Supreme Court’s severe indictment of her father-in-law, Harak Singh Rawat, in connection with illegal tree felling and constructions during his tenure as forest minister in the Corbet Tiger Reserve. Rawat was dropped from Pushkar Singh Dhami’s cabinet and expelled from the BJP before the 2022 assembly polls for anti-party activities. Following this, both Rawat and his daughter-in-law joined the Congress, with Gusain receiving a ticket to contest from Lansdowne.