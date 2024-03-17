Sheyphali Saran named govt spokesperson

Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Sheyphali B Saran has been named as the new government spokesperson, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Saran, a 1990-batch officer, will assume the role of Principal Director General (Pr.DG) of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) following the retirement of Manish Desai on March 31. Prior to this appointment, Saran has served as the spokesperson for both the Election Commission and the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, senior IIS officer Maushami Chakraborty has been designated as the director general (news) of All India Radio (AIR). Chakraborty, who belongs to the 1991 IIS batch, is set to take charge in April, succeeding Vasudha Gupta. The appointments were officially announced by the ministry on Saturday.