Southern Afghanistan Traffic Accident: 21 Dead, 38 Injured

A traffic accident in southern Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of at least 21 individuals and left 38 others wounded, as reported by the provincial traffic department. The incident occurred on the main highway between southern Kandahar and western Herat provinces, specifically in the Gerashk district of Helmand province, during the morning hours on Sunday. According to officials, a motorbike collided with a passenger bus, leading to a subsequent collision with a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road.

Qadratullah, a traffic official in Helmand, stated that an investigation into the accident is currently underway. Among the injured, eleven individuals with severe injuries were transferred to hospitals for medical treatment, according to Hzatullah Haqqani, a spokesperson for the Helmand police chief. Traffic accidents remain a common occurrence in Afghanistan, often attributed to substandard road conditions and negligence on the part of drivers.