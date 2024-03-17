State government issues dress code for teachers; t-shirts, jeans not allowed

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has introduced a dress code for school teachers in the state. The state government said that causal wears like t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs and pictures will not be allowed. According to a government resolution issued by the School Education Department, the state has asked schools to decide the dress code for their respective male and female teachers.

The decision will be applicable to all the schools, including private, aided and non-aided, in the state. The dress worn by teachers should be neat. The female teachers should wear saree or dress (salwar, chudidar, kurta and dupatta) and male teachers can wear trousers and shirts (tucked in). The government has allowed the schools to choose the colour of the dress code and advised that the shirt of the male teacher should be light whereas the trousers should be dark. Teachers are not allowed to wear t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs, pictures.

The resolution has permitted the teachers to use the prefix ‘Tr’ in front of their names on the lines of doctors and advocates.