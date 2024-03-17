Students offering Namaz at Gujarat University attacked by mob

Muslim students from various countries, including Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan, faced an attack while at the hostel premises of Gujarat University. A viral video captured the incident, showing the students being targeted by individuals wearing saffron shawls while they were engaged in offering Namaz. According to reports, three individuals initially approached the students and requested them to refrain from performing Namaz. Despite completing their prayers peacefully, the students were later confronted by a larger mob that arrived at the hostel and began pelting stones, resulting in property damage.

The students, feeling unsafe in the aftermath of the attack, have appealed to Gujarat University to relocate them to a secure location. Some of the students sustained injuries during the incident and have been admitted to SVP Hospital for treatment. Despite police presence at the scene, the assailants were reportedly allowed to escape, raising concerns about the safety of the students and the need for immediate action to address the situation.