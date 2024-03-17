Volkswagen unveils ID 3 GTX globally: Details

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has unveiled its ID 3 GTX. ID 3 GTX is the first electric hatchback of the brand. The car is offered in two trims- GTX and GTX Performance.

The EV features the company’s latest APP550 electric motor at the back axle. It will generate a maximum power of 281 bhp and 545Nm of peak torque. The ID 3 GTX Performance produces a maximum output of 321 bhp, and is capable of doing a 0-100kph sprint in just 5.6sec.

Both variants are treated with a top speed of 178km/h and 200km/h, respectively. At the battery front, they are equipped with 79kWh lithium-ion battery setup, which comes with DC fast charging at 175kW option on board. The EV takes around 26 minutes to reach 0 percent charging level to 100 percent, and offers offer a range of up to 600km.

The ID.3 GTX comes with a stylish front bumper, a fully LED headlight setup and sleek extended boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). It also has chrome finish alloy wheels.