2 dead, 7 injured as 5-storey under construction collapse

Mar 18, 2024, 10:50 am IST

Kolkata:  2 people lost their lives and 7 others were injured as a 5-storey  under construction building collapsed in Kolkata. The tragic incident took place   in the wee hours of Monday in the Metiabruz area of South Kolkata. 10 people were rescued in the search operation. Rescue operation is still underway to find survivors trapped beneath the debris.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee  visited the incident site on Monday morning and announced compensation to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured persons. ‘ It’s disheartening to hear about the collapse. Our Mayor, along with the Fire Minister, Secretaries, and the Police Commissioner, as well as teams from civic bodies, police, fire services, and disaster management—including NDRF, KMC, and KP—have been working tirelessly through the night to manage the situation,’ Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

As per locals, the incident took place after midnight. Initially, concrete chunks started falling off the under-construction building. Later, the entire structure collapsed, with parts of it falling on neighboring  houses.

