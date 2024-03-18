3 simple ways to have a healthy sex life after 40s

Sex is a biological need for any human being. But, sexual drive decreases as people age. Ageing is said to play a culprit for sexual health.

‘Being romantic always is the key. Sex is a bigger need than a mere want. As one ages, there seems to be a greater need for an emotional connect with your spouse/partner,’ says Dr Deepak K Jumani, professor and sexual health physician attached to JJ Group of Hospitals, Grand Hospital and Mumbai Police Hospital says.

She has recommended the following ways to have a healthy sex life after 40:

Control your Metabolic Syndrome: Metabolic syndrome is said to cause sexual dysfunction in men and women. According to a study published in US, ‘Sexual dysfunction is one of the comorbidities, with an extremely high prevalence, which will only increase as the population ages. Strong associations are seen between male sexual dysfunction and central obesity, poor glycemic control, hyperlipidemia, as well as hypertension

Avoid Smoking: Smoking can clog the blood vessels to the penis as it does clog the arteries in your heart.

Be Monogamous: Monogamy is a socially acceptable concept in the society. According to Dr Jumani, ‘All those who are polygamous have guilt, fear and shame for themselves and these are very difficult to cope with. This majorly affects one’s sexual health.’