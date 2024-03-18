7 including 3 children killed, 6 injured in jeep-tractor collision

Khagaria : At least 7 people, including 3 children, were killed and 6 others were injured in a collision between a tractor and a jeep. The accident took place around 6:30 am near a petrol pump in the Pasraha area in Bihar’s Khagaria district.

‘Senior police and administrative officials have reached the spot and the matter is being investigated. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examinations,’ said Khagaria Superintendent of Police Chandan Kushwaha.

The people in the jeep were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place. The tractor was overloaded. Those who were in the jeep died on the accident spot.

More details awaited.