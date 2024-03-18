A new wax figure of pop sensation Dua Lipa unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando

Amid mounting excitement surrounding the impending release of Dua Lipa’s third studio album, “Radical Optimism,” Madame Tussauds Orlando on International Drive has unveiled a new wax figure of the pop sensation. This latest addition marks the second Dua Lipa statue in the country, with the first residing in New York.

The wax figure portrays Dua Lipa adorned in a vibrant fuchsia Balenciaga lace catsuit, complemented by matching gloves, boots, a bedazzled choker, and glittering purple eyeshadow. This ensemble captures one of the artist’s most iconic looks from her acclaimed Future Nostalgia tour. Dua Lipa, a recipient of multiple Grammy awards, is renowned for chart-topping hits such as “Sweetest Pie,” “New Rules,” and “Levitating,” as well as her cameo appearance in the 2023 film Barbie.

Released amid the onset of the pandemic, “Future Nostalgia” ascended to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in March 2021, nearly a year after its initial debut on the chart. Noteworthy singles from the album, including “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now,” achieved remarkable success by peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The unveiling of Dua Lipa’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando underscores her enduring popularity and influence within the music industry. As fans eagerly await the release of “Radical Optimism” and anticipate the artist’s future endeavors, the wax figure serves as a tangible tribute to Dua Lipa’s remarkable career and indelible impact on contemporary pop music.