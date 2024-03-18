Bangladeshi intruder shot dead by BSF

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an alleged Bangladeshi intruder along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Unakoti district. A BSF jawans were injured in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussein (23) from Dastaki village in Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district. BSF in a statement claimed the troops fired in self-defence after being attacked by miscreants from across the boundary. BSF jawans posted near the border outpost of Magroli in Kailashahar observed a group of 15-20 men approaching the border fence from the Indian side carrying suspicious articles and 25 to 30 miscreants from the Bangladesh side with a bamboo ladder.

Also Read; Country to raise minimum salary criteria for foreign workers

The BSF jawans asked them to stop. But, they ignored the warnings and surrounded the BSF personnel. ‘BSF troops challenged them to stop but they didn’t pay heed, became aggressive and encircled the BSF jawan on duty. Sensing imminent danger to life and government property, the BSF jawan fired one round of pump-action gun, which hit one of the smugglers and he was apprehended. One BSF jawan sustained a grievous injury on his forehead during the incident and was evacuated to a nearby district hospital for preliminary treatment. His condition is currently stable,’ BSF officials said. The injured jawans were identified as Ram Hari Das and Mohan Lal.

One more miscreant got injured in the firing and was taken back to Bangladesh territory by miscreants.

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides and parts of the 856-km international border are still unfenced.