Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 48,280, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 635, down by Rs 25. Gold price is at its third highest rate in the state. In the last four days, gold price remained unchanged.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 65,352 per 10 gram, down Rs 190 or 0.29%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 75,356 per kg, lower by Rs 294 or 0.39%. The price of gold futures is now down by Rs 1,079 from its lifetime peak of Rs 66,356.

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,156.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures inched 0.1% lower to $2,159.90. Price of spot platinum rose 0.2% to $935.15 per ounce, palladium gained 0.2% to $1,080.02, while silver was steady at $25.18.