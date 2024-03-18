CP(M) leaders detained in Kalaburagi for raising ‘Go back Modi’ slogans

At a recent protest near Jagat Circle in Kalaburgi, members of the CPI(M) party, including leaders like K. Neela, were arrested by the police for organizing a ‘Modi Go Back’ movement. Their demonstration aimed to highlight various grievances concerning Prime Minister Modi’s policies. These grievances included unfulfilled promises to farmers and workers, delayed payments under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and the absence of a minimum support price for togari growers in the region.

Protesters demanded urgent action, calling for the immediate release of drought relief funds, settlement of arrears owed to workers, and cancellation of KYC requirements. Accusations were leveled against the Prime Minister for failing to address issues like delayed wage payments, inadequate drought relief, and non-payment of state tax revenues. His visit to Kalaburagi was criticized as an attempt to mislead the public ahead of elections.

The protest also addressed concerns about the alleged misuse of SBI bank for electoral bonds and the diversion of public funds for political purposes. Participants highlighted the challenges faced by agricultural laborers, poor farmers, and the middle class, emphasizing the heavy reliance on job security in regions like Karnataka and Hyderabad, where agriculture is a major livelihood. The retention of over Rs. 1200 crores in unpaid wages by the central government was seen as a significant betrayal of trust by the impoverished populace.