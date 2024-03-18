Dattatreya Hosabale retains RSS general secretary post

Dattatreya Hosabale has been re-elected as the general secretary (‘Sarkaryavah’) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the organization’s recent Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha. He has held this position since 2021 and will continue to serve in this capacity for the period from 2024 to 2027. The announcement was made through the RSS’s official communication channel, X.

The annual Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS commenced on Friday at the Smriti Bhavan complex in Reshimbagh, Nagpur. This marks a significant occasion as it is the first time in six years that the meeting has been held in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS. The event has attracted over 1,500 representatives from various RSS-affiliated organizations, reflecting its importance within the Sangh Parivar.

Hosabale’s re-election underscores the continuity and stability in the leadership of the RSS. As the organization’s general secretary, he plays a crucial role in implementing its policies and guiding its activities. His reaffirmation signals a vote of confidence from the RSS leadership and highlights his continued relevance within the Sangh Parivar.