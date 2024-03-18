ECI removes Home secretaries from six states

On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated a series of administrative changes affecting key positions in various states. Reports indicate that Home Secretaries in six states—Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand—have been instructed to step down. Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh has also been relieved of their duties. Notably, the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal has been removed from office as well.

The ECI’s actions extend to municipal administration, with Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and several additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners being removed from their positions. Furthermore, officials holding dual roles in the Chief Minister’s Offices of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been relieved of their duties. These administrative changes are indicative of the ECI’s commitment to ensuring a fair and impartial electoral process.

These measures underscore the ECI’s proactive approach in maintaining the integrity of the democratic process. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, convened a meeting on Monday to address these administrative changes. The decision to remove officials with dual charges in Chief Minister’s Offices aims to prevent potential biases and uphold neutrality during the electoral process, particularly regarding law enforcement and the deployment of security forces. Furthermore, the removal of the Director General of Police in West Bengal reflects the Commission’s proactive stance, considering past instances of the DGP’s removal from election management duties during previous electoral events in the state.