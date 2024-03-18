Everything you need to know about ‘Chlamydia’

Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease. This can infect both men and women and can cause permanent damage to the reproductive system. It is caused by bacteria called chlamydia trachomatis. It spreads through direct contact with an infected individual. It is most commonly seen amongst teens and young adults.

Chlamydia tends to infect the mucous membranes of your body and is contracted through unprotected vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected partner.

Women who suffer from it may exhibit symptoms like fever, nausea, vomiting, vaginal bleeding, lower back pain, abdominal pain, they may bleed after intercourse, and they may experience burning sensation while urinating and excessive vaginal discharge.

Men may exhibit symptoms like painful urination, penile discharge, swelling of the testicles and itching around the penis tip.

Home remedies to reduce the risk:

Sage leaves: It is anti-inflammatory in nature and helps you to clean your immune system. Take some sage leaves and crush them. Add them in the boiling water and let the leaves steep. You can strain the water and consume it.

Garlic: It is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature and helps you to fight infection. So, eat it raw or include it in our diet.

Goldenseal: This herb contains berberine. It is a bacteria-fighting agent that kills infectious bacteria in the body and can increase white blood cell count. It has anti-microbial and anti-intermittently properties.