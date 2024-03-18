Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar and the UAE dirham in the opening session on Monday. Sustained foreign fund inflows supported the upward rally of the Indian currency. But, the rising in crude oil prices and listless trade in domestic stocks capped the gain of the domestic currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 82.84 against the US dollar. It is trading at 23.01 against the UAE dirham. The Indian rupee closed at 82.86 on Friday.

The US dollar index, which gauges the American currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading flat at 103.43.Foreign investors turned net buyers in Indian stocks on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 848.56 crore on net basis. FPIs bought shares worth Rs 40,710 crore in the first fortnight of the month.