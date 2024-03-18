Four coaches of superfast train derail: Details

Ajmer: Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train have derailed in Ajmer, Rajasthan. More details are awaited. Indian Railways have set up a support desk at Ajmer station and provided a helpline number, 0145-2429642, for assistance.

‘Vehicle number 12548, going from Sabarmati to Agra, derailed near the home signal in Ajmer’s Madar today. Four general coaches and the engine of the train had derailed. The incident took place when the train crossed Ajmer station and it was about to reach Madar station. The reason for the derailment is not known yet Railway officials reached the accident site. There has been no loss of life in this incident. However, those who suffered minor injuries were soon taken to the nearby hospitals,’ said North Western Railways CPRO Shashi Kiran.

The train runs four days a week. It leaves Sabarmati Broad Gauge (BG) station on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 4:55 PM and reaches Agra Cantt on the following day at 7:15 AM. It covers three states: Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier last month, four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh. No reports of any injuries or casualties from the incident were reported.