Four killed in three separate shooting incidents during St Patrick’s weekend in US

The St. Patrick’s weekend in the United States took a tragic turn as four individuals lost their lives in three separate shooting incidents. In Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Sunday (Mar 17), one person was fatally shot, and two others sustained injuries. The suspects responsible for the shooting remain at large. Law enforcement authorities promptly responded to the situation by shutting down the beachfront bar district area and initiating efforts to identify the perpetrators. Sergeant Tonya Tator stated that the police suspect the involvement of multiple shooters in the incident.

In Birmingham, Alabama, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot late Saturday night. Upon arrival at the scene, the Birmingham Police Department (BPD) discovered the victim lying unresponsive on the road, having sustained an apparent gunshot wound. At present, no suspects have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, a shooting occurred at a recreational facility during the early hours of Sunday. The incident, which took place around 3:00 am near the intersection of 7th and P St., NW, near the Kennedy Recreation Center, resulted in multiple casualties. Two individuals lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries, as previously reported by WION.

Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll urged individuals with any relevant information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and cooperate with the authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and seeks the assistance of the public in gathering crucial details pertaining to the case.