Gujarat University to relocate international students, bolster security following attack

Leaders and members of the CPI(M) party were detained by the police following a protest near Jagat Circle in Kalaburgi, where they were advocating for a ‘Modi Go Back’ movement. Notable figures like CPI(M) district secretary K. Neela and others such as Sharanbasappa Mamashetty, Bhimashetti Yampalli, Sudham Dhanni, Panduranga Mavinakara, Lavitra Vastrad, Prakash Jane, Siddarama Harawala, and Sujatha were among those arrested. The protest was centered on highlighting various concerns regarding Prime Minister Modi’s policies, with demands for immediate action, including fulfilling promises to farmers and workers and establishing a minimum support price for togari growers.

The demonstrators also called for urgent measures such as the release of drought relief funds and settlement of arrears under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. They voiced grievances over delayed wage payments, inadequate relief for drought-affected regions, and the absence of MSP support for farmers, alongside criticizing the Prime Minister’s visit to Kalaburagi, accusing him of misleading the public before elections. Furthermore, there were allegations of the misuse of the SBI bank for electoral bonds, with claims of diverting public funds for political purposes.

Concerns were raised about the plight of agricultural laborers, poor farmers, and the middle class, highlighting their heavy reliance on job security. In Karnataka and Hyderabad, where agriculture plays a crucial role in the economy, dissatisfaction was expressed over the central government’s retention of over Rs. 1200 crores in unpaid wages, seen as a significant betrayal of trust by the impoverished populace.