Healthy Buckwheat Tea Recipe

Sure, here’s a simple recipe for making buckwheat tea:

Ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons of buckwheat groats

– 2 cups of water

– Honey or sweetener of your choice (optional)

– Lemon or other flavorings (optional)

Instructions:

1. Rinse the buckwheat groats under cold water to remove any debris.

2. In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

3. Add the rinsed buckwheat groats to the boiling water.

4. Reduce the heat to low and let the buckwheat simmer for about 5-7 minutes.

5. After simmering, remove the saucepan from the heat and let the tea steep for an additional 5 minutes.

6. Strain the buckwheat tea into cups using a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth to remove the groats.

7. Add honey or your preferred sweetener to taste, if desired.

8. You can also add a squeeze of lemon or other flavorings to enhance the taste.

9. Serve the buckwheat tea hot and enjoy!

This recipe makes about 2 cups of buckwheat tea. Adjust the ingredients according to your preferences.