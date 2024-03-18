India’s smartphone exports to this country surge to $ 3.53 billion: Details

New Delhi: India’s smartphone exports to the surged 54.3 % on year to $ 3.53 billion in April-December of this year. India’s market share in the US has reached It also made India third biggest smartphone exporter to the US.

During this nine-month period, China’s share in the US market declined to 70.9% from 77.7% in the year ago period. The US smartphone imports from top five suppliers also declined during April-December his year to $ 45.1 billion from $ 49.1 billion a year ago. China exported $35.1 billion worth of smartphones to the US market in April-December, down from $38.26 billion last year.

Vietnam, the second biggest exporter of smartphones to the US, has seen its market share decline to 12% from 19%. Its shipments of phones declined to $ 5.47 billion in April- December 2023 from $ 9.36 billion in the same period of previous year.

Other two smartphone exporters to the US are South Korea and Hong Kong. South Korea has also increased its sales in the US to $ 858 million from $ 432 million while Hong Kong’s sales are down to $ 112 million from $ 132 million in 2022.

Smartphone exports from India touched s $10.9 billion in 2022-23. This year exports have already touched $ 10.5 billion in April-December, growing at 46% on year.

In 2022-23 UAE was the biggest market for India-made smartphones but by May 2023 the US had overtaken it. The UAE, however, still remains at number two with shipments of $2 billion. It is followed by the UK, Netherlands and Czech Republic.