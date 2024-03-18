Indo-Gangetic Plain Faces Risk from Microplastics: Study

A recent study conducted by the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Goa highlights the risk posed by polymers in microplastics to the Indo-Gangetic plain, focusing on the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Published in the ‘Journal of Hazardous Materials,’ the study identifies microplastic pollution from Haridwar to Patna, with higher concentrations during the wet season compared to the dry season. Lead by Dr. Mahua Saha, the research suggests the urgent need for municipal corporations to implement action plans targeting plastic pollution sources along these rivers.

The research reveals that microplastic abundance varies across locations and seasons, with Haridwar showing the highest concentration during the wet season and Agra during the dry season. GIS applications and field surveys help identify regions prone to plastic leakage, with Agra topping the list followed by Prayagraj, Patna, and Haridwar. The study underscores the significant impact of urban runoff during the wet season, transporting degraded macroplastics into adjacent river systems.

Moreover, the study indicates the challenge in distinguishing locally generated microplastics from those carried downstream, as rivers pass through residential areas where plastic deposition is high due to a lack of awareness. Researchers emphasize the widespread dispersion of microplastics in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, necessitating comprehensive strategies to mitigate plastic pollution and protect the Indo-Gangetic plain’s ecosystem.