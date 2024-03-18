JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal cleared of rape charges

The Mumbai Police, in its closure report, has asserted that Sajjan Jindal, the chairman and managing director of the JSW Group, was wrongly implicated in the rape case filed against him in December 2023. The closure report, submitted by the Bandra Kurla Complex police under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), concluded that Jindal was “framed” by the complainant. It highlighted that Jindal was not present at the hotel on the day of the alleged incident and underscored the significant delay of nearly two years in filing the FIR since the purported assault on January 24, 2022. Moreover, the report noted the complainant’s failure to provide evidence and record her statement.

Sajjan Jindal, aged 64, vehemently denied the rape allegations when they emerged on December 17, 2023, dismissing them as “false and baseless”. The complainant had accused Jindal of raping her under the pretext of marriage and alleged that he had been avoiding contact with her since the incident. However, the closure report emphasized the lack of substantiating evidence and the absence of the complainant’s statement in court.