Kerala Resident Clinches Third Place at International Paragliding Festival

The International Paragliding Festival, hosted by the Department of Tourism, concluded on Sunday (March 17) at Vagamon Adventure Park. Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the event on March 14, aiming to highlight Kerala’s adventure potential through four international championships. Pilots from various nations participated in the festival, renowned for its thrilling events like the top landing competition, featuring foreign pilots.

Sushanth Thakor from Himachal Pradesh clinched the first position, with Aman Thapa from Nepal and Jobin Sebastian from Enthayar, Kerala, securing the second and third positions, respectively. Sebastian attributed his success to his experience in accuracy landing. Additionally, two other Malayali paragliders, Midhun and Arun Kumar, secured the sixth and 11th positions in the competition.

During the event, paragliding pilots demonstrated their skills at heights ranging from 4,000 to 5,000 feet above sea level. Although paragliding has been a feature at Vagamon Adventure Park for years, this marked the first time it was organized as a competition, attracting 75 international and domestic pilots for the Spot Landing at Top Landing Spot category. The winners stand to receive cash prizes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, with participants selected based on their training completion, pilot insurance, and membership in the paragliding association.