NHRC Notices WB Govt. on Sundarbans Human Rights and Eco-Tourism

The NHRC has urged the Chief Secretary of the West Bengal government to provide an action taken report regarding human rights violations and environmental degradation, including instances of eco-terrorism, in the Sundarbans region. This request follows a petition filed by prominent human rights advocate Radhakanta Tripathy, who highlighted various concerns such as inaccessible social welfare schemes, human trafficking, and conflicts between humans and animals in the area.

Tripathy’s petition underscores issues like tribal land alienation, lack of basic amenities, and violations of constitutional safeguards for vulnerable communities in the Sundarbans. Additionally, it draws attention to challenges such as high rates of child marriages, malnutrition, and inadequate infrastructure for education and healthcare. Tripathy emphasizes the urgent need for independent investigations and ongoing monitoring to protect the rights of Sundarbans residents.

Despite governmental efforts, including the establishment of the Sundarban Affairs Department in 1994, human rights and environmental challenges persist in the region. Tripathy stresses the ongoing deprivation of basic rights for Sundarbans residents and calls for comprehensive action to address these longstanding issues. The NHRC has directed the West Bengal government to respond to these concerns and submit an action plan within four weeks.