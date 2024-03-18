PM Modi instructs ministers to outline plan for initial 100 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged ministers to devise plans for the first 100 days and the subsequent five years of the new government during a Cabinet meeting held on Sunday. Sources revealed that he encouraged ministers to engage with secretaries and other officials from their ministries to ensure effective implementation of these agendas.

The Cabinet assembly occurred shortly after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The government initiated the process of officially notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by forwarding the Election Commission’s recommendations to President Droupadi Murmu. The first notification is set to be issued on March 20, marking the commencement of the nomination process for the first phase of polls scheduled for April 19 across 102 constituencies.

Earlier discussions within the Council of Ministers focused on crafting a vision document titled “Viksit Bharat: 2047” and formulating a detailed action plan for the next five years. Deliberations also included outlining a 100-day agenda to address immediate tasks following the formation of the new government in June. The roadmap for “Viksit Bharat” stemmed from extensive preparation spanning over two years, featuring a collaborative effort across ministries and extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including state governments, academia, industry bodies, and civil society. These efforts also involved garnering input from millions of youths through numerous meetings, workshops, and seminars held nationwide.