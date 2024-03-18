PM Modi Plans Roadshow in Coimbatore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Coimbatore on Monday, following the clearance granted by the Madras High Court. The court directed the police to permit the event with reasonable conditions. The roadshow is planned along Mettupalayam Road, concluding at RS Puram later today, marking Modi’s first political engagement in Tamil Nadu since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls’ schedule.

The decision for the roadshow came after the local BJP unit approached the High Court, contesting the police’s refusal to grant permission for the event. They cited concerns over the “communally sensitive” nature of the area and ongoing public examinations. However, the court dismissed these objections and instructed the police to allow the roadshow, with certain conditions, such as refraining from erecting flex boards.

Under the leadership of K Annamalai, the BJP’s state unit has been energetically striving to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu. This move reflects the party’s determination to make significant inroads in the Dravidian heartland, traditionally dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, or alliances led by them during elections.