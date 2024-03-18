Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Disneynature’s upcoming film titled Tiger

Following Priyanka Chopra’s recent appearance in India alongside her daughter Malti Marie at a Bulgari event, exciting news has emerged about her forthcoming project.

The renowned actress is set to star in Disneynature’s upcoming film titled Tiger. The movie revolves around a tiger named Ambar, a young tigress nurturing her cubs amidst the verdant forests of India. Through this narrative, Chopra aims to shed light on the lives of tigers, one of the world’s most cherished wild creatures.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Priyanka Chopra remarked, “It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country—I was very honoured.” She further elaborated, “I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tiger—I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to.”

In Tiger, Chopra will lend her voice to the character of Ambar, the nurturing mother tiger guiding her curious and sometimes clumsy cubs through the challenges of the wild. The film explores themes of curiosity, resilience, and the bond between a mother and her offspring as they navigate the dangers posed by predators like pythons, bears, and male tigers.

Scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day, April 22, 2024, Tiger is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli. It promises to offer audiences a captivating and poignant portrayal of the majestic creatures inhabiting India’s lush landscapes.