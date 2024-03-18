Report: Elvish Yadav admits to supplying snake venom in rave parties

On Sunday, Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was apprehended by Noida Police in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged use of snakes and snake venom as a recreational drug at rave parties.

After his arrest, a report by NDTV on Monday claimed that Yadav confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties he organized, according to police sources.

Initially denying involvement in the snake venom case, Yadav reportedly admitted during interrogation that he was acquainted with the other accused arrested for supplying snake venom last year. The five other individuals, who were arrested and later released on bail, are from Moharband village in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur.

Yadav, a well-known personality in the digital realm as a YouTuber and singer from Gurugram, gained widespread recognition after emerging as the winner of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 reality show hosted by Salman Khan in 2023.

Following his arrest, Yadav has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. According to officials familiar with the matter, he was summoned for questioning at Sector 20 police station on Sunday. Additionally, Yadav faces allegations of using snakes in his video shoots, with Noida Police asserting that they have gathered substantial evidence against him regarding his involvement in supplying snake venom.

The legal issues originated from an incident on November 3 last year when Yadav and five others were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom at a party in Noida’s Sector 51. Charges under the stringent section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also added to the case later.